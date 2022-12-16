Diane (Brosseau) Murphy

Diane Marie (Brosseau) Murphy, 71 of Sebastian Florida, joined her loved ones in heaven on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born in St. Albans, VT on January 3, 1951, to Irene (Vien) and Philip Brosseau. She had been a resident of Sebastian, FL for 37 years coming from Highgate, Vermont.
Diane was a homemaker for many years. After moving to Florida Diane started to work for Winn Dixie and was a Bakery Manager in Vero and Sebastian for most of those years.
Diane was survived by her children; daughters, Melissa (Robert) Heath, Sharon Arnold, and Tracey (Robert) Stillwaggon, and her son Jacob (Joell) Murphy; her grandchildren Alice Gladfelter; Alisa Heath; Joshua Heath; Damian Arnold; Autumn Karman; Philip Murphy; Brooke Stillwaggon as well as 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sibling’s, sisters Patricia (Fernand) Gagne, Elaine (Mike) Chevalier, Joanne Fraties, Nancy Cadieux, Laurie (Raymond) Bushey, Mary (Marc) Barnum, Lisa Dockham and brothers Philip (Donna) Brosseau Jr. and Daniel (Lise) Brosseau.
She was predeceased by her husband, Steven Murphy, parents Irene and Philip Brosseau, and sister Jean Burnor and brothers-in-law’s Steve Cadieux and Glenn Dockham.
