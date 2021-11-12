HIGHGATE CENTER – Diana K. O’Hara, age 73, a lifetime resident of Highgate Center, died Wednesday November 10, 2021, at CVPH, in Plattsburgh, NY with her devoted family at her bedside.
She was born on February 8, 1948, in Franklin, daughter of the late Osborne and Eileen Durkee.
On June 8, 2007, she married John (Jack) O’Hara at the Hero’s Welcome, along beautiful Lake Champlain in North Hero, Vermont. Diana had worked as a Nurse at Fanny Allen in St. Albans for several years and then changed careers and devoted many years to the Alburgh Post Office as the Postmaster. She enjoyed singing, golfing, helping her community, card playing, yard work, and taking care of her brother Jimmy, on top of entertaining her family at her home. She was an active practitioner of her faith; Diana had belonged to the St. Louis Catholic Church in Highgate Center and was an active member of the Ladies of St. Anne. Diana was also a member of the Alburgh American Legion Auxiliary, she volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels, and was on the board of directors for CarePartners in St. Albans.
Survivors include her husband, John O’Hara, of Highgate Center; and son Michael Morgan and his fiancée, Rachel Ivey, and their daughter Hannah, of Ballston Spa, NY; three brothers, Osborne “Butch” and his wife Barbara of Washington, Jimmy Durkee, and Mark Durkee and his wife Lynn of South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Besides her parents, Diana was predeceased by her grandparents, and her stepson, John F. O’Hara.
Family and friends are invited to Diana’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6-7:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin Street, Highgate, VT 05459. Interment will take place in the Spring of 2022, in the East Highgate Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Diana’s memory may be made to CarePartners Adult Day Center, 640 Franklin Park W., St. Albans, VT 05478, American Legion Auxiliary, Creller Landon Unit 60, P.O. Box 158, Alburgh, VT 05440 or Age Well/Meals on Wheels, 875 Roosevelt Hwy., Ste. 210, Colchester, VT 05446.
