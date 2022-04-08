Dennis Wright Emerson of Fairfield, VT passed away on April 4, 2022, at the age of 61.
Born to James and Janet (Stevens) Emerson of Saint Albans, Dennis loved to play ice hockey, football, and ski Jay Peak from a young age. He gained the nickname “Pork” for his size and unmoving stature in sports. He never found a black diamond slope he didn’t like.
In his early 20s, Dennis moved to Cape Cod, MA, where he would live for nearly half his life, to assist his aunt and uncle with their family business and eventually go on to work construction. He was revered for his work ethic, organization, and ability to manage a job site. He started a family with his former wife, Rebecca, and is survived by his daughter Caitlin Emerson and fiancé Ben Miller of Boca Raton, FL, their 3 children Camden, Adaline, and Saylor, and his daughter Chelsea Emerson, of Plymouth, MA. He loved his daughters and grandchildren with all of his heart.
During his years on the Cape, Dennis enjoyed hunting, camping, and all things music, but especially spending time with his beloved daughters at the beach or playing their respective sports. He was an exceptional archer, had an undeniable green thumb, and inherited his parents’ passion and skill for cooking.
Dennis recently returned to Fairfield and worked with his longtime friend Dave on the Howrigan farm, aiding in the birthing of dairy cows and tending to them daily. He even affectionately referred to them by name and fed them their favorite snack of Doritos whenever he needed to get their attention quickly.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents James & Janet. He is survived by his siblings: Michael Emerson (Leslie) of Sheldon Springs, David Emerson (Kitty) of Westford, Linda Maguire (Tom) of Essex, Tara Kurr (Ron) of Auburn, NH, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many dear friends.
Dennis was a kind man with a big heart and an infectious sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
There will be no formal funeral, however, the family will host a celebration of Dennis’ life for family and friends from 1:00 to 5:00 PM on Saturday, April 23 at Michael & Leslie’s home: 538 Sheldon Heights in Sheldon, VT. We hope you will join us.
Dennis is being cared for by the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
