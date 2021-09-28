Denise Marie (King) Coates, 56, of Wilmington, NC formerly of St. Albans, VT passed away on September 25, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center due to complications from COVID.
Denise was born July 23, 1965 in Hartford, CT. She graduated high school from Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans in 1983. She attended Lasalle University in Newton, MA. She went on to become an instructional assistant/ teacher aid and became a licensed Massage Therapist.
Denise had a caring heart, loved helping people and animals. Her presence left an impact on every life she encountered. She was a loyal, loving, and devoted mom, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend.
Denise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tess and Matt Smith of Lillington, NC. She is also survived by both parents, Elaine King of Deland, FL and Richard King of St. Albans, VT. Denise leaves her siblings, Christine King (Shannon) of Indianapolis, IN, Kimberly Bettis (Chuck) of Swanton, VT and Rick King (Sarah) of Swanton, VT. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to C.A.R.E (Coastal Animal Rescue Effort) charity in Wilmington, NC. Donations can be sent to:https://www.carewilmington.org/donate/ or 1808 Sir Tyler Drive Wilmington, NC 28405.
Honored to be serving the Coates family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
