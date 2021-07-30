Denise Gonyeau

SAINT ALBANS -- Denise Lynn (Stevens) Gonyeau, 59, died peacefully at the University of Vermont Medical Center on July 22, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Quantico, VA, the eldest child of Wayne and Virginia (Goodrich) Stevens. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert O. Gonyeau and their two children, Robert W. Gonyeau and Danielle (Gonyeau) Rafter, along with her grandchildren Haley Caskinette and Ethan LaValley. She leaves behind her brother, Wade Stevens and her sisters, Michelle (Stevens) Young and Cherie (Stevens) Martin, including several nieces and nephews.
Having lived a majority of her life in Vermont, she met her husband, Bob, while working at UVM in the fall of 1980. She left UVM to care for her family, starting a daycare along the way. She loved all children. This included children of special needs, inviting them into her home, fostering and encouraging their growth. During this time she also worked at the Essex Post Office for 16 years. She left the Post Office to pursue one of her dreams, opening a horse barn in Fairfax. For the last 3.5 years, Denise enhanced her career by working at Global Foundries.
Denise was an avid scrapbooker and photographer. She loved her trips to the ocean and was looking forward to a family vacation on the water soon. Horses, kids and dogs were her passion. Denise had a big heart and she blessed all those who had the fortune to cross her path.
Her family is having a Celebration of Life on Wed, August 4, 2021 at 4:00. Please join them at:
Kill Kare State Park
2714 Hathaway Point Rd
Saint Albans, VT 05481
(802) 524-6021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.