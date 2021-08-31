ST. ALBANS TOWN– Denise G. Charbonneau, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in St. Albans on February 17, 1948 to the late Albert and Claire (L’Ecuyer) Lussier.
Denise grew up in St. Albans and graduated from Holy Angels High School. She married the love of her life Charles Charbonneau on February 16, 1975, and the two owned and operated Charbonneau’s Body Shop. When she wasn’t working you could bet she could be found on the side of an ice rink, cow bell in hand, cheering on one her children or grandchildren. She was a hockey mom through and through. Denise loved good long conversations over a glass of wine and spending time with her family. She was equipped and ready to fix just about anything, organized, late at times, but always there. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, generosity, and her undying love for them.
She is survived by her four sons, Roger Beauregard and his wife Natalie, Danny Beauregard, Scott Charbonneau and his wife Mariah, and Marc Charbonneau and his wife Chelsea; grandchildren, Tyler Beauregard and his wife Mikayla, Ryan Ovitt and his wife Ashley, Cheyanne Germain, Kaitlyn Bard and her husband Oliver, Claire Beauregard, Ashley Beauregard, Devon Skye Demarse, and Charlie Charbonneau; great grandchildren, Theodore Beauregard, Thomas Beauregard, Sullivan Ovitt, and Sawyer Ovitt; siblings, Claude Lussier and his wife Pat, Norman Lussier, Diane Menard and her husband Dennis, Lorraine Brooks and her husband Mark, Gisele Montcalm and her husband Maurice, Monique Olds, Carol O’Conner and her husband Frank, Michline Larose, and Sue Lussier Young; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lussier; special nieces, Lori Lussier Yandow, and Sammy Sue Lafromboise; close friend, Betty Rocheleau; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents Denise was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Charles J. Charbonneau; siblings, Richard Lussier, and Rejean Lussier; and sister-in-law, Joan Lussier.
In Denise’s memory on New Year’s Eve honor her by making one of her famous snow angels, ring a cow bell, or for those who wish, contributions may be made to the St. Albans Skating Association, P.O. Box 855, St. Albans, VT 05478
Friends and family are invited to Denise’s life celebration to include the following events. Visitation on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 65 Canada St. Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow at a later date in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
