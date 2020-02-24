SWANTON – Denise (Denny, Grandma Fred) Brooks passed away with comfort and dignity February 13, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born to the late Andrew and Theresa Lauzon (Dupuis) on June 13, 1930, in Montreal, Canada.
Denny lived most her adult life raising family in the Swanton area, and in her later years was able to winter in Arizona and Virginia with two of her children. She enjoyed taking up line dancing, joining the Red Hat ladies and knitting and crocheting many blankets, mittens and scarves for friends and family.
She is survived by her children Theresa Reynolds, Dee Benoit and husband Gary, Dave Jarvis and wife Terri and Renee Jarvis, and 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She achieved the status of great great-grandma with the newest family addition, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is predeceased by her spouses Joseph Jarvis and Albert (Mike) Brooks, her son Tom Jarvis, daughters Linda Teague and Laurie Holbrook, a granddaughter Karrilee Teague along with a son-in-law Dick Reynolds, her brothers Hank and Rene’ Lauzon, and sisters Madeline Lacoste and Eleanor Hamilton.
Per Denny’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or funeral services.