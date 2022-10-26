Debra F. Lamothe

The family of Debra Frances Lamothe, age 66, announces that she has passed away peacefully, October 17th, 2022, at UVM Medical Center Burlington VT.
Debra was born in Torrington, CT on May 16 1956 to Andrew and Frances Lorraine (McKenny) Lamothe. She retired from Champlain Cable where she held many different positions within her 20+ years of tenure.
She is survived by her Son, Brian Cote of Essex Junction, VT; two Grandchildren, Juliet Cote and Killian Cote; and six siblings, Allen Lamothe (Sandra) of Boulder, CO, Patrick Lamothe (Kate) of St. Albans, VT, Barbara Lascelles of Colchester, VT, Douglas Lamothe (Alice Dunn) of Grand Isle, VT, Sandra Wellman (Charlie) of NH, and Linda Lane (John) of Charlotte, VT, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by both her parents Andrea and Frances Lamothe.
Debra loved her family including her son and her two grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her perseverance in life, enjoyment of TV shows (StarTrek, The Blacklist, Flashpoint), Solitaire, coloring for her grandchildren, and how lovingly she cared for her many past feline friends.
Debra took great joy in being kind to others and trying to put smiles on their faces with her silliness.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a time and place to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to www.vtnetwork.org/donate.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
