ENOSBURG – Deborah Lee Fleury, age 65, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2022, at Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Debbie was born on July 11, 1956, to Bernice Bohannon and Ernest Hutchins. The eldest of five children, she grew up on the family farm in Alburg near her grandparents.
She met her husband John, in 1973, and so began a lifelong love. A love full of dance, music and patience that started with a meeting on the school bus. They began their family young, having two daughters, Jenifer and Becki. Debbie was a hard worker. Starting a family young made life challenging at times and she was always up to the task. Making homemade bread, cooking wild game, heating water on the stove, growing a giant garden, and sewing clothes were all things she became a master at. She had an ability to create anything and would shame us all with her green thumb abilities.
Once the girls were older Debbie worked part time at the North Hero Town Clerk’s office. After moving to Enosburg in 1988 Debbie worked at the sewing factory where she was known as the zipper girl. Eventually she settled in with a long successful career at USCIS, working in the St. Albans and Essex offices, serving in leadership roles, providing training, and making many wonderful friends. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 60, Alburg VT.
Debbie really enjoyed spending time with family. Her family was what her life revolved around. Whether finding time for a quick walk, making food together, celebrating holidays, gardening, or hanging out at camp in Alburg, her family was involved. Her grandchildren: Chelsea, Jenelle, LilyAnne, Colton, Keylee and Emmalynn are extremely blessed by how involved she was in their lives. They will have many memories to share with Jackson when he arrives. Debbie didn’t get much time to live the retired life, but she gave it her best and followed the motto “do more of what makes you happy”. Her advice... go take a walk and get some fresh air. Every step counts!!!
Debbie kicked butt during her first round with cancer. The second time she fought hard by drinking water and staying active. The past year or so threw a lot of curveballs at our family and she handled it with dignity, grace and a few swear words.
She is survived by her husband, John Fleury of Enosburg; her daughters, Jenifer Hardy and husband Tim of Georgia VT, and Rebecca O’Neill and her husband Mark of Bakersfield, VT; grandchildren, Chelsea Fleury and her husband Devon Thomas, Jenelle Hardy, LilyAnne O’Neill, Colton Hardy, and Keylee O’Neill; great-grandchildren, Emmalynn and soon to arrive Jackson; her parents, Ernest and Bernice Hutchins of Alburg; sisters, Amy Cobb and her husband Jeff and Ann Colby and her husband Jason of Alburg; brother-in-law Jeff Fleury, and many nieces and nephews. Debbie was predeceased by her brother, Shawn Hutchins and sister, Judi Boivin.
Friends and family are invited to Deborah’s Life Celebration on Wednesday April 6, 2022, to include visitation from 4-6:00 PM with funeral service to follow at 6pm at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. The family requests that guests wear a mask.
