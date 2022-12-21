SCARBOROUGH,MAINE-Dawn MacArthur Chabot, 88, of Scarborough, died Monday December 19 in Falmouth, Maine.
The daughter of Curtis and Marion (Collins) MacArthur, she was born in St. Albans, Vermont October 30, 1934. Dawn graduated from B.F.A. in 1952. She worked for several years at the St. Albans Messenger before marrying Louis Chabot in 1957. She was a wonderful dancer and loved to sing in the quartet. Louis and Dawn moved to Maine to raise their four children. She was an active mother who enjoyed the outdoors. Dawn loved the beaches of Maine and often boated with her family and friends. She was a formidable water-skier and was always driving the boat for whoever wanted to ski. She enjoyed playing tennis at the Portland Country Club, skiing at Saddleback and Sugarloaf, and traveling the world. Dawn spent many days cultivating her garden and was an award winning member of the Garden Club of Cape Elizabeth. Dawn and Louis enjoyed the RV lifestyle for ten years and had a winter home in Duck Key Florida.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Louis; her children, Jody Chabot Jordan and her husband Bradley of Sarasota, FL., Gregory Paul Chabot of Scarborough, Christopher Mark Chabot and his wife, Tammy of Naples, FL. and Beth Chabot-Crick and her husband Spencer Crick of Eagle, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Yates, Tyler Jordan, Bronwyn Crick, Lachlan Crick, Dane Chabot and Maelin Dawn Chabot; her great-grandchildren, Tennyson Yates, Sammie Yates, and Asher Jordan as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in the Spring of 2023.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel. 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine.
To view Dawn’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
