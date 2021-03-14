ST. ALBANS — David Sterling Dean, 87 years young, passed away at home at 740 Maquam Shore Road on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the loving arms of his daughter Pam McCarthy after a long battle with myelodysplastic syndrome recently complicated by a fall and Covid-19.
Born December 11, 1933 in Santa Barbara, California to Renee Gertrude (Dye) and Joseph Sterling Dean, David was adored by his big sisters Lois (Kitchens) and Carolyn (McFall). He aspired to become a veterinarian before joining the Air Force in 1955. He married Diane Marie Hetherington in Monterey, California on March 15, 1958. Diane and David Dean had two daughters, Pam McCarthy and April Abel.
David Dean distinguished himself in many ways over his lengthy career in the military, including service in the Vietnam War, in Europe and the Middle East, and a position with the Defense Intelligence Agency. His numerous commendations included the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. He was an adept navigator who flew B-52s and C-130s, and truly enjoyed traveling the world. He attained the rank of Lt. Colonel, and retired in 1983 in Lewes, Delaware. He and his family created Cosmic Bakers in Rehoboth Beach, delighting locals and tourists alike for over 25 years with wonderful treats made from scratch, including Cosmic Cinnamon Rolls, muffins, breads, cakes, cookies, and pies.
April Abel predeceased her beloved dad September 8, 2019 after a valiant battle with stage 4 metastatic melanoma. David had been residing with April in her Milford, DE home, and chose to make his next home with Pam, her husband Jack, and their son Chris in St. Albans, Vermont. He quickly acclimated to his new home on Lake Champlain, and enjoyed being a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans, as well as an active Democrat. He was a loving grandparent to Brian McCarthy and his wife Kristin (Pilon), Laura Griffith and her husband Ryan, Mike McCarthy and his wife Stephanie (Robtoy), and Chris McCarthy, and delighted in his five great-grandchildren Ryan Marshall Griffith, and Elie, Duncan, Molly, and Tilly McCarthy. We will miss Papa Dave more than words can say.
The Vermont McCarthy family is indebted to the people who made David’s last few years so much healthier and happier, especially Amy Fox, APRN and the folks at Champlain Hematology and Oncology, Dr. Stewart Manchester at St. Albans Primary Care, the UVM Medical Center staff and NMC staff, especially the providers in the Emergency Department and Infusion Clinic, and last, but certainly not least, Janet McCarthy and the exceptional staff of Franklin County Home Health and Hospice.
If you wish to make a donation in David Dean’s memory, we encourage contributions to Franklin County Home Health, Franklin County Animal Rescue or the Delaware Nature Society.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.