Saint Albans - David Richard Ryan, age 72, a lifelong area resident, passed away unexpectedly on September 6th, 2022.
David was born the third child to Richard and Ruth (Jane) Ryan on October 5th, 1949. He was a graduate of Swanton High School and Champlain College.
David was an Army veteran, serving from July of 1968 to July of 1971. For his working career, he spent time working for IBM and the Northwest Access Television . He was a Trekkie, loved Siamese cats and was a big Jimmy Buffett fan. David married the love of his life Martha Ryan on August 9, 1986.
David was predeceased by his wife, Martha; his parents, Richard and Ruth (Jane) Ryan; his sisters Judy Gadue and Barbara (Ryan) Day; and his loving felines.
David is survived by his sister, Kelly Connolly and her husband, Kevin; his niece and goddaughter, Taylor Connolly; nephews, Craig Day; Scott Day; and Jim Gadue (Donna Wilson Gadue); brother-in-law, Mark LeTourneau and his wife, Georgette, many great nieces and nephews, and cousins. David also leaves behind special cousin, Frank “Sully” Sullivan; friend, Gary Monette; and his three cats, Riley, Coco and Greycie.
David’s family will receive family and friends on Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street. At 7:00PM Military Honors will be accorded the Vietnam Veteran.
His family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials in David’s name be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Ryan family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
