EAST RICHFORD- David Owen Gross, 74, passed away in his home in East Richford on the evening of March 8, 2023. He was born February 1st, 1949, in East Richford, where he remained a lifelong resident. Before serving as a mail-carrier for the USPS in Richford for 35 years, he served in the US Army. He is a Vietnam War veteran.
David enjoyed watching football, baseball, and Law and Order. He loved spending entire afternoons on his Kubota tractor, working the land he had spent his formative years on the family farm with his siblings. And later on, he enjoyed having a beer on the front porch with his friends and neighbors.
He was known to greet everyone with a smile, and shared his strong work ethic in everything he did. David is survived by his children Tara, Jennifer and Trever Gross, as well as his sisters and their spouses Mary and Bernard Ducolon, Marty and Pat Hoadley, Fran and Mike Mercure, Becky Thompson, and Theresa Gross. Along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Hazel (nee Gamble), brothers Ronald and Conan, brother-in-law Orlyn Thompson, and sister-in-law Bea Gross.
In keeping with David’s wishes a private service will be held at the convenience of his family this summer.
For those who wish contributions in David’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health- Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
