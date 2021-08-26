It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of David McAllister Peirce of Lincoln, VT. He died peacefully in the home that he loved on 08/15/2021. He was born to James & Anne Peirce in Danvers, MA on 02/20/1949.
David lived most of his adult life in St. Albans, VT where he taught English at St. Albans City Elementary School for 31 years. He had a passion for teaching and continued as a substitute teacher at Mt. Abraham Union High School as well as the Lincoln Community School when he moved to Lincoln.
In St. Albans, he was a City Council representative for Ward 3 serving his community and enjoyed it immensely.
David leaves behind his loving wife, Joan of 35 years and his beloved children Joshua (Kellie), Jacob, Jennifer and Julie. He was “Gramps” to his grandchildren, Angus, Noel, Ben, Ida, Scout, Addison and Mabel whom he cherished and loved deeply. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service has been planned for October 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Congregational Church located at 2 Main Street, Middlebury, VT.
