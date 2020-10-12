FAIRFAX – David M. Geno, 58, of Rochester, N.H., formerly of Fairfax, Vt., passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of October 5, 2020. He was born January 8, 1962 to Irving and Linda (Bernier) Geno.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna (Tamburrini) Geno, of Rochester, N.H.; his mother Linda Geno of Fairfax, Vt.; his four siblings: Mark and wife Tracie of Englewood, T.N.; Deborah and husband Gary Barkyoumb of St. Albans, Vt.; Susan Crepeau of Georgia, Vt., and her ex-husband Matthew Crepeau of Hyde Park, Vt.; and Katherine and fiancé John Grimaldi of St. Albans, Vt. He also leaves behind four nieces and nephews: Holly of Englewood, T.N.; Alex and partner Alexis Cota of Swanton, Vt.; and Julia and Daniel Crepeau of Georgia, Vt., as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his father Irving in 2017.
An avid outdoorsman, Dave loved working in his garden, tending to his bees, hiking nearby trails, and enjoying his fish pond. He found great pleasure in exploring small neighboring towns, visiting with friends, or just relaxing with one of his Swisher Sweets on the deck or by the firepit. He enjoyed the simple things in life and valued nothing over his family. His kindness, generosity, quiet patience, and good-natured humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Dave leaves behind many heart-broken family and friends who grieve for this wonderful man. Even so, his memory will live on as long as his name continues to be spoken and memories of him are recalled with a smile.
There have been no definite arrangements made at this time. There will likely be a small graveside service with family in the spring.
