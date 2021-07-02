It is with heavy hearts that the friends of David Keith Lloyd announce his death. David was born on June 29, 1958 and died of natural causes at his home in South Burlington, VT in December 2020. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Ann S. Severn, and his father, John Charles “Chuck” Lloyd.
Dave grew up in the Burlington area and attended Burlington High School where he was a member of the math league and Latin club, graduating in 1976. His love for math and science propelled him into a job at IBM as an operator where he worked his way up to staff engineer and eventually associate engineer and into management. While working at IBM, he took advantage of IBM’s tuition reimbursement program to attend the University of Vermont, where he earned a degree in physics in 1985. At IBM, he was known as a very smart, very driven person who efficiently managed a team of technicians who thought highly of him.
Like many others, Dave took a buyout from IBM during downsizing, but he reinvented himself as an immigration officer and analyst at the legacy U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service and its successor, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), where he worked from 1999 until his retirement in 2014.
At USCIS, Dave was known for his incredibly sharp mind and analytical skill, as well as for an acerbic wit and brutal honesty. Dave loved to delve into (and explain, not always patiently!) the minutest aspects of a data set and to tinker endlessly with charts and graphs. More than a few co-workers received an impromptu lecture on statistics from an exasperated Dave!
In 2012, Dave was hit by a car while crossing Williston Road, and he suffered long months in the hospital and in rehabilitation as he worked his way back to health and mobility. Despite the challenges, his determination pushed him toward recovery and kept him from despair. During this time, he also began to find a new faith in God and made healthy changes in his lifestyle. This experience led Dave to join a community group that contributed ideas on how to improve walkability and crosswalks in the Williston Road/South Burlington area.
Dave could be a tough person to know and sometimes to like; he struggled with childhood demons and an addiction to alcohol which tested his bonds to family, friends, and co-workers. But those who knew the real Dave knew him to have a great love for the complexities of the natural and theoretical world, to appreciate his small circle of friends and to exhibit the delight of a child at the prospect of good food and good fun, especially a night of contra dancing in Burlington!
Farewell Dave. Those of us who knew the inner Dave will miss you but hope that you have found peace (and the answer to every scientific question you ever had!) at home with your Heavenly Father.
A graveside service and the interment of Dave’s remains will be held at Holy Family Cemetery in Essex Junction, VT on Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. All are welcome.
