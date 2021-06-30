Saint Albans - Born May 16th, 1987, David Joseph Abair, beloved son and loving brother, died unexpectedly June 19th, 2021, in San Francisco, CA.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Sheila Abair, his older brother Andrew & wife, Carrie, his younger brother, Jamie & wife, Christine, several nieces and a nephew, many uncles, aunts and cousins here and in Scotland (he was very proud of his Scottish heritage), devoted friends and a world of skateboarding brothers and sisters.
Upon graduation from BFA in 2005, he worked briefly as a para educator in Fairfield, then decided to chase his dream of skating at the highest level briefly thru Miami then on to San Francisco, where in time he turned professional with sponsorship by skateboarding companies, Scumco & Sons, Satori and Independent and also represented FTC Skate Shop. To support his skating passion and goals, he worked at the SF Hound Lounge for many years where he loved caring for the dogs.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 8th at the American Legion, 100 Parah Drive, St Albans, VT with doors opening at 11:00 AM and the celebration starting promptly at 11:30 AM.
Casual dress, Tartan attire and skateboards are welcomed.
All who loved him are invited. Gathering at the family home 1 hour after ceremony.
Donations in lieu of flowers to, FriendsforADog.org , when you click review & donate, you can choose “Dave Abair Memorial Fund” or mail to Friends for A Dog Foundation, 3222 Downingville, Road, Lincoln, Vermont 05443, in memo please add, “Dave Abair Memorial Fund”.
Honored to be serving the Abair family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.