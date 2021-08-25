April 19, 1966 - August 23, 2021
On August 23, 2021, David John Read, beloved son, brother, uncle, partner, and loyal friend to many, passed away at the age of 55.
David is survived by his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Joseph Beauregard; his father and stepmother, Frank and Ellen Read; his sister, Ellen Davis, brother-in-law Keith Davis, and nephews Brian Davis and Eric Davis; his sister, Jodi Petkovich, brother-in-law Michael Petkovich, nephew Nick Petkovich, and niece Morgan Petkovich; his brother Ed Read, sister-in-law Trish Read, nephew Ben Read, and niece Sally Read; his brother Dan Read, sister-in-law Holly Read, and nephews Jake Read, Joseph Read, and Jack Read; his brother Adam Read, sister-in-law Kim Read, and niece Katherine Read; his sister Hillary Read; and his best friend and partner, Debbie Thompson, and her children, Cindy Thompson and Brandon Drake.
David was a long-time resident of St. Albans and South Hero. Though he moved to Bonita Springs, Florida thirty-one years ago, he still thought of Vermont as his home. David’s life revolved around agriculture. From his early years working on the family farm and driving the cattle truck for Swanton Packing, to his career in the Florida produce business, the rhythms, rewards, challenges, and unpredictable nature of farming were true reflections of David’s character.
David was an avid outdoorsman. He cherished his annual deer hunting trips, and more often than not, had a full freezer to show for his efforts. More than anything though, he loved fishing. Whether sport fishing off the Florida coast, pulling perch and bass from Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi, or catching brook trout out of Vermont’s cold streams, nothing brought David more peace than casting a line.
David’s passing has been hard on all of us, but with death comes reflection. Life was not easy for David, and he was often his own worst enemy. And yet, the memories that he’s given us and the lessons that he’s taught us will be his enduring gift. With perspective, we see how fortunate David was during his life. He had a large, loving family; he was able to be at Coors Field cheering on his beloved Red Sox when they won Game 4 of the 2007 World Series; and he had Debbie’s unyielding and unconditional love and support, as well as the great joy he got from her family and grandchildren, Tyler Thompson, Hailey Zuniga, Whitney Zuniga, and Nicholas Thompson Jr. David has left us way too soon, but we are all the better for having had him as part of our lives.
There are no services planned.
Honored to be serving the Read family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
