David James Shappy 33 of Georgia Vermont passed away in Clearwater, FL May 24th 2021, after a long battle with addiction.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M Saturday June 26, 2021, Graveside at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Milton Vermont with Father Felts Officiating. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of David’s life immediately following the service at Jimmy’s House in Georgia Plains Vermont.
David was born at UVM Medical Center in Burlington Vermont, to Dana and Susan Shappy on December 11, 1987. He attended Georgia Elementary school in Georgia Vermont and Graduated in 2005 from BFA in St Albans. David worked as a carpenter for Chandler Builders for several years. David enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles and with wood. David enjoyed hunting and fishing. David was a very talented young man and could do anything he put his mind to. David’s daughters were a shining light in his life and meant the whole world to him.
David is survived by his parents, Dana S Shappy and his partner Michelle Cook of Milton VT, Susan A Shappy and her partner Tony E Snide of Richford, VT. His Daughter’s mother Sasha Abentroth, His Daughters Callie-Anne and Marlie-Mae Shappy of Tampa FL, His sister Lisa M Goodrow of Rouses Point NY and his brother Michael R Shappy of Richford VT, his Grandmother Barbara I Deverney, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and abundance of friends.
David is predeceased in death by his twin brother Brian Joseph Shappy, Special Aunt Donna Gramse, Uncle Jim Shappy his maternal Grandfather Raymond E DeVarney of Georgia VT. His Paternal Grandmother Rita Shappy and Grandfather James Shappy Sr. Also a very special man in his life Dale B. Judd.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the homeless shelter: Samaritan House, Inc. 20 Kingman Street St. Albans, VT
David’s Mom would like you to hold all your children tight and hug them, communicate and love them unconditionally.
