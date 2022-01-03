EAST BERKSHIRE – David J. Stanhope Sr., age 64, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans surrounded by his family.
He was born in Winsted, CT on August 21, 1957 to the late George & Virginia (Burnor) Stanhope.
David grew up and traveled around quite a bit, before settling in Vermont. He met his first wife, Monique (Vinson) and had four wonderful children, and later met and married his soul mate, Jennifer (Robinson) on her birthday, November 14th in 1998. They had two children together, which completed their family. David was a “jack of all trades” and had many jobs utilizing his numerous life skills. He spent time working on several family farms, logging, construction, driving truck, working as a Chef, at Boston Boilers in Richford and at Smugglers Notch. He also volunteered a lot of his time at several Franklin County Food Shelves. When he wasn’t working there was nothing, he loved more than hanging out with his kids, hunting, and fishing with his grandchildren, drawing, painting, and gardening. He had an incredible green thumb and could make anything beautiful, even a transplanted wildflower found on the side of the road. David would do anything for anybody!
David is survived by his children, Christopher Stanhope and his significant other, Bambi Billings of Swanton, Samantha Griffis and her husband Brian of Homerville, GA, David Stanhope Jr. and his wife Rebecca of East Berkshire, Shirley Sylva and her husband Robert of Richford, Lisa Murray and her husband Henry of Richford, and Camellia Harrell and her husband Terry of Homerville, GA; 22 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Tammy Baisley, Deborah Tolley, Penny Minshew, Linda Stanhope, and Jeanette Elwood; brothers, George Stanhope and Alfred Zenisky; his aunt, Flora Stanhope; father-in-law, Daniel Dussault; sister-in-law, Cindy Stanhope; special friends, Jack Rhodes and Ernest Clark; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, David was predeceased by his wife, Jennifer (Robinson) Stanhope in 2018; siblings, Shirley, Robert, and Donald Stanhope, Michael Bose and Virginia “Rose” Failing; and his mother-in-law, Judith Dussault.
David’s Life Celebration events will include visitation on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 1-2:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will take place in the spring in the St. George’s Catholic Cemetery, Bakersfield.
For those who wish, contributions in David’s memory may be made to the UVM Children’s Hospital, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
