BAKERSFIELD – David J. LaMonda, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Northwestern Medical Center.
He was born in St. Albans on April 29, 1951 to the late Wilfred & Marie (Bergeron) LaMonda. David married Joyce (Hammond) on July 27, 1973.
David was the type of guy who would make friends everywhere he went. He loved joking around, being goofy, being silly, and would never miss an activity his children or grandchildren were participating in. David was a “putterer” and always kept moving. His lawn was always perfectly manicured, even if that meant bringing out his shop vac to get the job done.
He worked as a maintenance technician for machinery for most of his career. He spent over 25 years with IBM, and retired from Ben & Jerry’s. David could fix just about anything and he was passionate about everything he did. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and for his love for sweets, chocolate, and Diet Pepsi! His “papa treats” are sure to carry on in the family.
David is survived by his wife, Joyce LaMonda of Bakersfield; their children, Chris LaMonda and his wife Kelly of Jericho, and Kerrie Ross and her husband Richard of Enosburg Falls; his four grandsons that were truly his pride and joy, Phoenix, and Noah LaMonda, Nicholas, and Ian Ross; his sisters, Annette Dulude of Manchester, CT, Alma Dulude of East Hartford, CT, Jo Cota of Richford, and Lauren Young and her husband Robert of Enosburg Falls; mother-in-law, Eleanor Hammond of Franklin; brothers-in-law, Rayburn Donna, Timothy Hammond and his wife Wendi, and David Hammond and his wife Brenda; sister-in-law, Jennifer Blake; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sisters, Betty Clark and her husband Bernard, and Shirley Donna; brothers-in-law, Eric Cota, Clement Dulude, Marcel Dulude, and Jonathan Hammond; and his beloved dog, Bailey.
Friends & family are invited to David’s Life Celebration to include a memorial service on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.
David was able to help others through tissue donation, as an act in his honor we ask that you consider this also. For others, contributions in David’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
