ST. ALBANS – David “Dave” Gabriel Bouchard passed away in his home in Pensacola, Fla., on August 24, 2020.
Dave was born in St. Albans on January 6, 1955. His parents were Rejeanne (Loiselle) and GabrielBouchard. Dave lived in St. Albans most of his life.
He married Deborah Farnsworth on July 10, 1976. Besides his wife Deborah, Dave leaves a stepson Scott Bouchard and step-granddaughter Amber Lynn Bouchard, a sister Linda Lane and her husband Donald, sister-in-law Kandi Naef and her husband David, and brothers-in-law Wayne Farnsworth and Marty Farnsworth. Dave also leaves a special friend
Jeremy Allard and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was predeceased by his parents and two brothers-in-law Chris Farnsworth and Douglas Farnsworth.
Dave worked at Fonda Container Company then RL Vallee before he owned and operated his own business as Bouchard’s Heating & Plumbing until his retirement at age 62. Dave was a member of several organizations, including the American Legion, the Elks, the Moose, and the VFW.
Dave enjoyed traveling across the country with Deb in their RV. He also loved his cars and his motorcycles. His hobbies included playing his guitar and fishing. He had a special love and companionship with his sheltie dogs BooBoo, then Hobie, and most recently Honey.
There are no public viewing or services planned. Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to your local Humane Society.