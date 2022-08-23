Fairfield – David G. Williams died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, due to long term heart problems.
David was born on November 28th, 1944, in St. Albans, Vermont to Sidney G. Williams and Gertrude Izetta (Stanhope) Williams. He attended Fairfield Center School and Brigham Academy in Bakersfield, Vermont.
At age 14, David began working on a farm owned by Carlton Soule, a prominent Fairfield dairy farmer. David started raising heifers by the time he was 20 years old.
He had an inborn natural talent for selecting top cows. He would walk into any farmers barn and pick out the best cows in the herd. He loved cows and truly admired and appreciated the good ones. He was often asked by fellow dairy farmers to go to auctions and choose cows for their herds. One of his most favorite sounds was an auctioneer’s chant.
David met the love of his life Gail Murch in 1971, when she was looking for a place to keep her horse. He had the ideal spot at the farm he was renting with option to buy on Church Road in Fairfield. In 1973, he purchased the farm and called it Moo-Acres. He farmed there for 40 years. His youngest son bought it in 2010.
He and Gail were married in September 1973. Together they raised 4 children and had 9 grandchildren.
David had a gentle loving nature and quick sense of humor. He was honest, generous, respectful, and fair minded. He could usually see another person’s point of view.
He was interested in the local and national news and followed politics via TV. He enjoyed visiting and reminiscing about “The Good Old Days” as he referred to them. He was an avid “Archie Bunker” fan although he was the exact opposite of “Archie”.
He treasured his family especially his wife and children and his beloved grandchildren to whom he was known as Grampy.
He was predeceased by his brother Paul and his parents Sidney and Gertrude Williams and his nephew Billy Joe Ryan.
He was also predeceased by his most favorite farm worker Robert “Froggie” Supernault and his two special cows Princess and Sally.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Gail, his daughter, Robyn (Shawn) McElwain and their children, Emmet and Lucy, his daughter, April Williams, his son, John (Morgan) and their children, Tyler, Ally, Lillian, and his son, Benjamin (Hillary) and their children Bailey, Lyla, Alaina and Cassidy. He is also survived by his brother, Rodney (Darlene) and his sister, Betty (Fredrick) Ryan. In addition, David is survived by his brothers-in-law, John (Betsy) Murch, David Murch, Thomas (Carole) Murch, his sister-in-law, Ellyn Morrison and several nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, “Fox”.
Calling hours will be held at the Heald Funeral Home, St. Albans, Vermont from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 28th, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial for David will be celebrated at the St. Patrick’s Church, 116 Church Road, Fairfield on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County 4-H Dairy c/o Amy Parent, 406 Paquette Rd, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Williams family, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
