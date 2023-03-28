David G. Fox

David George Fox, 65, of Franklin, VT, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on March 9, 2023. He was born at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 29, 1957 to loving parents, David Dixon Fox and Dorothy Roy Fox. He was the youngest of five children, survived by William A. Fox, John F. Fox, Dennis G. Fox and Cynthia F. Gillette (Fox). He is survived by his wonderful, God-given wife, Ann Marie Fox (Mossey) of Milton, VT, and their three children, Sara Fox, Jordan Fox and Kathleen (Kate) Fox and two grandsons, Jayden and Maddox Fox and a granddaughter, Alivia Fox.
David grew up in Freedom Plains, NY, where he attended LaGrange Elementary School, LaGrange Middle School, and Arlington Senior High School through tenth grade. His family then moved to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where he graduated high school at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High in 1975. In 1976 he moved with his family to northern Vermont and worked as a maintenance mechanic and later as a master electrician until retirement in 2022.
While in Massachusetts, David began attending the Dennisport Church of the Nazarene on Cape Cod, MA and made a commitment to accept Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and became part of the family of God, and was later baptized.
After moving to Vermont, he began attending the Williston Church of the Nazarene, where he met Annie, whom he married on March 30, 1979. He participated in many church activities and outreach ministries.
David and his family moved to Swanton, VT where they attended the St. Albans Church of the Nazarene. There, he served on the church board and lead in Sunday worship services and events. They later moved to Franklin, VT and began attending the Swanton Christian Church where David was an active elder and worship leader. He loved playing the guitar and singing in church, Evangelical services and outdoor music ministries in parks.
David had a strong love of gardening and playing and singing Christian music and enjoyed working with wood. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, whom we will all miss very much.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Swanton Christian Church, 7 Academy Street, Swanton Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sail Beyond Cancer-Vermont in David’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.