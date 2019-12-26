HIGHGATE –David F. Roddy, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born in St. Albans on June 6, 1950, the son of the late Terrance and Bernolene (Messier) Roddy.
David grew up in Enosburg Falls and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1969. While in school he worked maintenance at EFHS, at the Enosburg Falls Country Club and at Buzzy Leach’s farm. Upon graduation he joined the US Navy where he was crewed aboard the USS Fiske and stationed in Rhode Island for four years. While serving, he met the beautiful love of his life, Georgette “Georgie” Gagne and the two married on December 2, 1972.
After being discharged in 1973, the pair moved to Highgate to raise their 5 children. David joined the National Guard and began working for the State Highway Department until taking a job at IBM as a maintenance technician where he retired after 35 years all while maintaining a side carpentry business with his children that brought him years of enjoyment. After retirement and most recently, David could be found working for OC McCuin & Sons. David was a civic minded man and was involved with various town committees, volunteer work, teaching catechism, housing foreign exchange students, and serving on the School Board for a total of 29 years.
David was a proud family man, he never missed an opportunity to brag about his children or his grandchildren. There was not a family event, gathering, or activity that he missed. He was notorious for his famous hugs, inviting smile, and his ability to make friends wherever he would go. David enjoyed driving his RV, trips to Florida to visit his son where they had fun at Disney and Medieval Times, singing, dancing, impersonating Elvis, John Wayne, and Santa, taking Georgie out for their weekly movie dates, and doing anything else that he thought would make his wife happy. He had a generous soul, from helping out fellow coworkers to rushing to the local school to fix something, he would help anyone; no questions asked.
He is survived by his beautiful, loving wife of 47 years, Georgette Roddy of Highgate; his daughter, Hélène Piot and her son Thomas of Paris, France, his daughter, Renée Davidson her husband Daren and their daughter Eva of Montgomery; his son, Joe Roddy his wife Crystal and children Alanna Jane Freeman and Skylar Roddy of Franklin, his daughter, Beth-Ann Shepard her husband Chris and their children Sean, Katelyn and Jake of Highgate, his son, Matthew Roddy of Clermont, Fla., and his son, Jonathan Roddy and his wife Erica Garvey-Roddy of South Burlington; his brother, Terrance “Mickey” Roddy and his wife Gisele of The Villages, Fla.; his sister, Sandra Bacon and her husband Nate of Farmington NH; his siblings-in-law, Adrienne Perrino and her husband Peter of Highgate, Jienette Gagne and her husband Marcel of Highgate, Allen Gagne of St. Albans, Linda Gagne of Highgate, Daniel Gagne and his wife Cindy of Swanton, Marie Maskell of Highgate, and Michael Gagne and his wife Sylvia of Highgate; countless cherished nieces and nephews; The Scotts- Steve, Ronna, Kiannah, Tyler, and Shelby who hold a special place in David’s family; and all other immeasurable Honorary Roddy’s who have been welcomed into the family by David. Besides his parents, David was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Romeo and Alberta Gagne; siblings-in-law, Romeo Jr. and his wife Agnes Gagne; and Michael Maskell; and aunts and uncles, Natalie “Nan” Guilmette and her husband Richard, Audrey Barry, Hubert “Steve” Messier and his wife Phyllis, J. Wesley Messier and his wife Marjorie, Harry Roddy and his wife Frances, Imogene Collins and her husband Owen, and Edna Columb and her husband Fred.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave, Swanton, VT 05488. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home with a reception to follow at the Highgate Elementary School gymnasium.
For those who wish, contributions in David’s memory may be made to Backpack Theater and The Travelling Story Teller, which were a very special part of David’s life and the lives of his children and grandchildren. Or Make A Wish Vermont, as children were always a focus in David’s civic mission. Checks can be made and sent to: The Travelling Storyteller, 188 Sheldon Heights, Sheldon, VT 05483.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com