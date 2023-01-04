David Edward Deuso

David passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 24, 2022. He dedicated himself to his own recovery and the recovery of those he sponsored and mentored. He was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous since June 2nd, 1987. He was active in the program and leaves behind so many wonderful friends that he truly loves, including his sponsor Will and co-sponsor Millie.
Known as “Davey from the Navy”, he shared his experience, strength and hope in a non-judgmental way with anyone in need. He was committed to being of service to his fellows.
Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, David’s family eventually moved to Montgomery and lived there for years. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy, on the U.S.S Independence Aircraft Carrier. His favorite past-times were being out in nature, hiking, fishing and especially attending meetings & fellowship. He was the master of having sober fun and was one of the best dancers on the “No Booze Cruises”.
David was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Alice (Lombard) Deuso.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, February 4th at 3:00 p.m. at Heald Funeral Home, 87 S. Main Street, St. Albans, VT.
A service with Military Honors will take place at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph in the spring of 2023.
Honored to be providing services for David is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.