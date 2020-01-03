ST. ALBANS – David Carroll French, 78, of St. Albans, Vt., lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on December 29, 2019. David, born July 19, 1941, in Fairfield, Maine was a husband and best friend, father, grandfather, music and book lover, gardener, musician, and philosopher. He passed on many of these passions and talents to his children.
David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nilda Gonnella-French, children: Tiki High, David High(wife, Elena), Aaryn (partner, Lisa Handy-Duncan), Olivia (husband, Philip Deaton), Dominic (partner, Catherine Iwaskiewicz) and Isaac (fiancée, Laci Townsend); his sisters Polly Welch (George) and Patricia Wood, 10 grandchildren (Patricia, Anna, Isabella, David, Chris, Ezra, Ethan, Adeline, Amelia, and Estella); many nieces, nephews, cousins; and good friends Ben Hudak and Peter Bulla.
He was predeceased by his parents Carroll and Madeline (McGoff) French, his brother-in-law, Carl Wood, his close friend, Ole Hansen, and his beloved companion, his English bulldog, Cooper, who was well-known in the community.
David was associated with Laborie Medical Technologies, where he incorporated his love for music with his work. Coupled with his knowledge of high fidelity audio systems and vibro-acoustics, David handcrafted a wide array of speakers and experimented with sound, developing “Timbrephonics.” This entrepreneurial endeavor was aimed at harnessing the power of sound and vibration to heal both body and mind.
David, an accomplished classical pianist, also played clarinet and flute. He gave lessons to a number of local students. His favorite pieces were Mozart’s Requiem and the third movement of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. He was often heard playing Mozart’s Piano Sonata in C.
Every growing season, David exhibited his green thumb with thriving, luscious plants teeming with vegetables and flowers. He loved to bring plants inside in the fall to enjoy for the winter.
David fancied philosophy and was a theorist at heart, contemplating concepts like whether essence preceded existence or existence preceded essence. He read and re-read his favorite book, “I and Thou” by Martin Buber. David was a voracious reader, indulging in history, philosophy, and biographical works along with 19th and 20th century American Literature.
David was very pleased with the accomplishments of his children, always willing to lend an ear or offer sage advice. His closing statement, “Fate will take care of things” became his mantra to the end. We will love you always and forever.
Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. There will be a Funeral Service in the chapel at 6:00 p.m.. Memorials may be made in David’s memory to the BFA Music Program, Attention: Kevin Dirth, 28 Catherine Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.