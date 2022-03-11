David B. Robitille

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, mainly Saturday afternoon and night. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow, possibly mixed with rain within the Champlain Valley, will begin overspread the region tonight. All precipitation will transition to snow by sunrise on Saturday. Periods of heavy snow will be possible late Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon where snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour will be possible. Snow will taper off Saturday evening and come to an end Sunday morning. Gusty northwest winds between 25 and 40 mph will develop Saturday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Blowing snow may develop and significantly reduce visibility across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&