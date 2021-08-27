David Albright

David Bruce Albright, 74, of Jeffersonville, Vermont went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Alpine Healthcare in Keene NH, after a gallant battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Visiting hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, September 3rd at the AW Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax Vermont. Family and friends are encouraged to attend a burial service and memorial at the South Cambridge Cemetery on Saturday, September 4th at 2:00 PM followed by a celebration of life with memories to be shared of David’s life at the Raymond Homestead, 195 Thompson Road, Jeffersonville, Vermont.
Please visit awrfh.com to view David’s full obituary and to share your memories and condolences.
