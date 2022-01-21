St. Albans – David A. Tinker, aged 58, fell asleep in death at his home on Saturday, January 15, 2022, after a year-long battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. David was surrounded by his loving family. He was born in St. Albans on September 1, 1963, son of the late Royce C. Tinker from Johnson and Betsy Taylor from Swanton.
David married his best friend, Dianne Learned on April 21, 1984. Together, they raised their two sons, Jordan and Brandon, first in Jeffersonville, VT and later they moved to St. Albans, VT in 2000. He began working for his brother-in-law who owned Yipes Stripes in 1985. He and his wife later purchased the Yipes Store in St. Albans in 2007. They enjoyed working together along with their two sons. David was known to be a car enthusiast and he was extremely talented at working on anything that had a motor. David gave Dianne many memorable adventures over their 37+ years of marriage. They loved to travel especially to their favorite places in Mexico. And they took many snowmobile trips to Canada. David was always the life of the party. Many were drawn to David immediately because he had such an amazing sense of humor, but also a real genuine concern for others. He had a unique ability to make whoever he met feel good for just knowing him. He was just the most genuine person.
David loved going to the races. He was a regular at Thunder Road in Barre and traveled to many NASCAR races over the years. He loved fast cars. He took great pride in his 67 and then 68 Camaros. He also enjoyed spending summers at Apple Island Resort and loved taking his grandsons out on his boat on Lake Champlain.
But what brought David the most joy and fulfillment was his God, Jehovah. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses since he was a young boy, and he shared that legacy with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, best friend and business partner, Dianne (Learned) Tinker; two sons, Jordan Tinker of Colchester, and Brandon Tinker and his wife, Alicia, of St. Albans, along with two grandsons, Mason Tinker and Max Tinker; his mother, Betsy Taylor of Swanton; his step-mother, Christine Tinker of Johnson; his brother, Royce C. Tinker Jr. and his wife, Kim of Enosburgh Falls; his sister Melissa DiMaggio and her husband Steve of Swanton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to further research and clinical trials of Glioblastoma at the UVM Medical Center: website: give.uvmhealth.org/medcenter and donating in Dave’s memory.
In an effort to keep everyone safe, his family has decided not to have in-person arrangements at this time. Instead we will be conducting a Zoom Funeral Service to celebrate David’s life on Saturday 1/29/2022 at 4:00PM. Anyone who would like to join us may use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85856413361?pwd=OUdzajlVQWdOS3NxMFpNUzJOZjBKZz09
Topic: Funeral Talk
Time: Jan 29, 2022 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Meeting ID: 858 5641 3361
Passcode: 896660
The family invites you to share your memories of Dave as well as condolences by visiting www.healdfuneralhome.com
