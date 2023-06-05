SWANTON - David A. Thompson, age 70, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 after fighting Parkinson’s Disease for several years. David’s body was donated to the University of Vermont Medical Center anatomical gift program.
Friends & family are invited to his life celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
