SWANTON — David A. Thompson, age 70, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 after fighting Parkinson’s Disease for several years. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home in Swanton.
David’s family held a private funeral service, and his body was donated to the University of Vermont Medical Center anatomical gift program. A public celebration will be held later this year.
