SAVANNAH, GA. — David was born November 29, 1954 to David J. and Evelyn Bruyette in St. Albans, Vt. David attended schools in Swanton, Vt., and graduated from MVUHS. He worked for the Abenaki Nation for several years before moving to Savannah, Ga. David enjoyed the outdoors and worked for many years in the landscaping business. He died December 29, 2020 after several years of illnesses.
He was predeceased by his parents, David and Evelyn, and by his sister, Linda.
He leaves behind his sisters, Chris Ferrelle and Susan Bruyette, both of Savannah, and his brother Joseph of Vermont.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church.
Burial will be in Vermont at a later date.
Remembrances can be made in David’s memory to Savannah AA, 1501 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
