Darren Barrette

SHELDON- Darren Michael Robert Barrette of Sheldon Vermont, born June 10, 1993, passed away at the age of 29, on February 18th 2023 after his long battle with addiction.
Darren graduated from Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans in 2011. He was the kind of kid from a young age that always wanted to make people smile and laugh. His biggest dream was to do stand up comedy, which he was able to get the chance to do both on stage and live on Facebook. For those of you who truly knew him, he left a huge impact on everyone’s life. He loved his truck Gurdy, and cats: karma and Jack. He loved his niece Alaunna and his nephew Camryn- and he was always “Uncle D” to all of his friend’s kids. Darren was always the life of the party, you knew when he was in the room and he made sure there was never a dull moment, he was truly one of a kind. Darren’s struggle with addiction not only destroyed his life, but has also destroyed many others lives as well as they are left to move on without him which they planned on a lifetime with him. His addiction brought him to places of incredible darkness and this darkness compounded on itself, he lost himself and pushed others away as he felt he was just not worth it and was never going to be enough. We believed as we always did that he would overcome his addiction and make the life for himself we knew he deserved. We believed this until the last moment he took his last breath. We can now only hope that Darren is at peace and was greeted by his Aunt Bunny “Booney”.
Darren leaves behind his mother Florence Leveille and significant other Exel Velez of Sheldon Vermont. Father Michael Barrette of Sheldon Vermont. His brother Deven Barrette along with his daughter Alaunna Barrette. His sisters Maddison Barrette and Jenna Davenport and her son Camryn Gaudette. His grandmother Betty Leveille and her significant other Dale Tenney of Governeur, NY. Darren also leaves behind his best friends Casey Larose and Justin Smith. Along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and loving friends.
Family and friends are invited to Darren’s services on Monday, February 27, 2023 to include visitation from 11:00AM-Noon followed by a memorial service at Noon at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grande Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Recovery Partners of Vermont, P.O. Box 3042, Burlington, VT 05408-3042, vtrecoverynetwork.org.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
