...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light glaze of ice
accumulation is possible. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously
cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont
and northern New York.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM EST
Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday evening
through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on areas of slippery road conditions this evening
from pockets of freezing drizzle. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of light freezing drizzle this
evening should transition to snow showers by early Thursday
morning. Lowest wind chills will be between 2 AM and 10 AM
Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
