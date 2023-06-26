Darlene Fowler

FAIRFIELD - Darlene E. Fowler, age 78, passed away on Thursday, June 22nd, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born in Colchester on January 13, 1945, to the late Arnold and Esther (Cross) Jewett.
Darlene attended Georgia Elementary School and graduated from Franklin High School. Darlene married the father of her children, Richard Greenwood, in 1963. Darlene was a member of the American Legion Post 42 and Ladies auxiliary and the Northside Baptist Church. Darlene’s most enjoyable hobby was gardening in her perennial flower gardens. In 1977 she married Thomas Fowler who now predeceases her. They enjoyed going to Oxen Pulling contests with their three Oxen teams. Darlene’s priority and greatest pride was always that of her family. Her oldest son Mike, whom she loved and admired for his wisdom, strength and unfailing love and support. Her younger son, Mark, whom she also loved dearly for his devotion and unconditional love and always being there for her; also their mutual love of gardening. Donna, who was more like a daughter than a daughter-in-law, and a best friend, always giving solid advice when needed. Alyssa was Darlene’s pride and joy - a bond so strong between them from the beginning and continued to grow. They confided in each other in every aspect of their lives.
She is survived by her son, Michael Greenwood and his wife Donna; granddaughter, Alyssa Greenwood; brothers, Richard Jewett and his wife Beverly, and James Jewett and his wife Nancy; and several nieces and nephews.
Darlene was predeceased by her parents, and son, Mark Greenwood, and husband, Thomas Fowler.
Friends and family are invited to Darlene’s Life Celebration to include a memorial service on Thursday, June 29th, 2023, at 11:00AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
