Daren C Lyford

Daren Charles Lyford — a devoted father, loving son and brother, and a true, loyal friend to countless people left this world on Jan. 2, 2022 after a brief, hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Loved ones surrounded Daren when he departed too soon. He was 53 years old.
Daren was born on Jan. 7, 1968. He grew up in Swanton, VT, where he graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 1986. Daren had a standout left foot in high school soccer and played left wing in ice hockey. Growing up in Vermont, Daren formed lasting friendships with childhood friends and secured a passion for sports and adventure that took him West after brief stints at St Bonaventure University, in New York, and the University of Vermont. Daren’s enthusiasm for skiing, hiking with friends and dogs, camping, hockey, and nature led him to many areas in Colorado for several years. His passion for hockey extended into adulthood; he played in adult leagues, refereed and coached. He developed and perfected a plethora of talents to include photography, carpentry, and martial arts. He also earned a real estate license while living in Utah briefly.
In 2004, when it was time to start a family with his former wife, Alecia Lyford Flournoy, Daren moved to Arkansas and spent the next 17 years dedicating his life to his son and best friend, Michael Dylan Lyford. Daren was an amazing, selfless father to Michael and influenced Michael’s passions for skiing, hockey, soccer, athletics, and adventure, which was a standout thread through Daren’s life. Daren eventually returned to college and earned his degree in education at Henderson State University. He was working on his master’s in administration when he left us. He became a respected educator, just like his late father, and spent 14 years teaching middle school science. He coached many of Michael’s hockey and soccer teams and was a devoted mentor with a calming, patient demeanor — no surprise to anyone who knew him.
Daren also had a tireless passion for music and concerts, and he especially took pride in his vinyl record collection. He loved classic rock. He also loved watching professional hockey, especially The Colorado Avalanche. He was a deep, one-of-a-kind thinker, and his incessant thirst for knowledge and learning, reading, and exploring, led him to many memorable conversations. He enjoyed the company of people, especially his family and close friends, and he was a spiritual human being. He wrote poems and had abstract theories and concepts about philosophy, religion, politics, and human behavior. Calm and compassionate, Daren was a gift to know and love.
Daren is survived by his: son, Michael and mother, Alecia of Hot Springs, AR; mother, Gloria (Lyford) and partner Brett Van Nordt of St Albans, VT; sister and brother-in law, Hannah (Lyford) and Donald Pinette; nephews Spencer and Braden (Bovat) of Georgia, VT; brother Jeff (Lyford); niece Brianna (Lyford) of Highgate, VT; aunt and godmother, Sandra Abascal of Northfield, VT ; cousin Todd Lyford and family of Northfield, VT; brother in-law Steve Barker; sister in-law, Andrea Meyer; brother in-law Robert Meyer, Brittany and Emily all of Hot Springs, AR and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his loving and admirable father, Michael “Mick” Lyford.
The Lyfords are forever thankful for the outpouring of support from Daren’s communities in Vermont, Colorado and Arkansas. Daren was proud of his formative years in Swanton and held a special place in his huge heart for the adolescent influences who sparked his flame for life, love and adventure. Gratitude and heartfelt condolences are especially extend to Daren’s aunt Sandra, and his mom, whom tirelessly cared for him with love and devotion over the last several months. You are in his heart forever.
A memorial and celebration of life to be held in St Albans, VT, will be announced in late spring.
