BERKSHIRE – Daniel Joachin Paradis, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2022, at his Berkshire home.
Daniel was born in St. Albans, on January 7, 1962, to the late Raymond and Amanda (Vachon) Paradis.
Daniel grew up in Fairfield; he attended Fairfield Elementary School and graduated from BFA St. Albans in 1981. He worked on his family’s dairy farm in Sheldon and took over the operation and ownership in 1988. He operated the farm for 18 years. He worked in manufacturing from 2007-to 2022.
Danny loved life and keeping busy; he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, and riding his motorcycle. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, spending time with his family, and his special companion Paisley his German shepherd.
He is survived by his wife Wendy Paradis, his children, Danielle Paradis of Jeffersonville, Alicia Leonard, and her husband Timothy of Isle La Motte, Kenneth Paradis and Finance Monica of Ohio, and Erynne Paradis of Westford, stepchildren, Brandon and his wife Emily, Brett and Brodie Langdell, grandchildren; Ethan and Emily Leonard and step-grandchildren James, Laine and Raelee Langdell. Sisters Joanne Edwards and her husband Roy of Florida, Karen Douglas and her husband Michael of Fairfield, Diane Leach, and her husband Scott of Fairfax. Mother and Father-in-law Larry and Louise Raymond. Special friend Scott Raymond. In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his brother Mark Paradis and John Paradis.
There will be no public services; he will be laid to rest with his brother John in the All-Saints Cemetery in Richford.
Please visit our website to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
