Saint Albans - Daniel James Cunningham passed away Sunday, May 14th, 2023, with his family at his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Parish - Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans.
A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
