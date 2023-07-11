Daniel James Cunningham of St. Albans, Vermont passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the age of 89.
Born in Drimoleague, County Cork, Ireland on April 9, 1934, Dan was the son of Patrick Cunningham and Ellen (Collins) Cunningham.
He spent his early years growing up on a little farm in Goleen, County Cork, where the family of thirteen had little, but they were self-sufficient. World War II took them to Belfast with the promise of better work; while there was more opportunity, air raids were to become a routine part of their lives for four years. When the War ended, their passport renewals were denied, and the family fled to a small apartment in Dublin where they survived thanks to a local Convent’s charity and soup lines. Ultimately, the family migrated back to the little farm in Goleen.
With relatives in the United States, two of Dan’s brothers immigrated to the U.S., and he took the opportunity to do so as well, passing through Ellis Island in May, 1951. He attended night school while working at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT, and simultaneously attended the School of Radiologic Technology. It was at St. Francis Hospital that Dan met Pauline Elizabeth Tiffany, originally from Fairfield, VT, and in 1958, they married. Two years later, they relocated back to Vermont.
Dan worked at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont as the Chief Radiologic Technologist for twenty-two years and at UHC as Radiology Manager for twelve years.
He worked with the sick and the dying his entire life and considered it an honor to help others in their time of need.
Dan enjoyed listening, asking questions, and gently offering his thoughts when asked; especially when accompanied by a cup of hot, fresh coffee. Inquisitive and patient, he sought to understand how and why things worked as they did. He possessed the ability to fix or restore anything - from furniture, broken toys, small engines and plaster repair to injured animals and downtrodden hearts. With a persistent, positive outlook, he possessed a deep faith and noticed and appreciated the world around him, coming to recognize and cherish his place in God’s divine plan.
Dan was predeceased by his wife, Pauline Tiffany Cunningham; his parents; his brothers and sisters Agnes, Michael, Mary, Patrick, Nancy, and Gerald.
He is survived by his son and his wife, Daniel James and Annemarte Cunningham from Enosburg; his daughter, Kathleen Anne Cunningham from Denver CO; his brothers Tom, John, and Jim from Hartford, CT; his sister Eileen Cunningham Scully from Goleen, Ireland, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Prayers of committal and interment will be in the family lot in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Daniel Cunningham is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.