FRANKLIN – Daniel J. Durenleau, age 85, passed away on Tuesday June 28th, 2022, at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg, VT.
He was born in Highgate on July 5, 1936, to Maryanne “Blanche” (Gagne) Durenleau and the late Hermanengilde Durenleau.
Daniel retired from the Sheldon Paper Mill after over 23 years of service to follow his passion for carpentry and woodworking. He spent much of his life outdoors. Fishing, hunting, and animal trapping were just a few of his favorites. Camping was one of his favorite places to be as he was surrounded by the great outdoors. He not only had a camp on Lake Carmi, but also camped on many of his road trips along the east side of the Mississippi River. Traveling with family and friends was always a pleasure, one of his favorite spots to go was Maine. Sugaring season was spent in his own sugarhouse for many years where he was always surrounded by family. He also enjoyed playing guitar with his brother and sister at family events.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Doris; children, Ann-Marie Bergeron and her husband Jeff, Laurie Bedard-Brousseau and her husband Chad, Karen Ferland and her husband Chris; grandchildren, Mathieu, and Michel Bergeron, Mason Bedard, and Taylor Brousseau; a very special brother and sister-in-law, Jean Paul Gagne ad his wife Sandra; and sister-in-law, Ramona Cline. Besides his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his siblings, Yvette Durenleau, Donat Durenleau and his wife Jeanne, Margaret Paquette and her husband Henry, Rene Durenleau and his wife Marie, Robert Durenleau and his wife Joyce, Norman Durenleau, Madeline Salisbury and her husband; and sister-in-law, Irene Peyrat and her husband Everett.
Family and friends are invited to Daniel’s Life Celebration events on Friday, July 8th, 2022 to include visitation from 5-7:00 PM at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home 96 Dickinson Ave, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.
