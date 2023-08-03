Daniel (Dan) Marshall 64 passed away peacefully at home July 30 2023, after a battle with cancer. Dan was born January 2 1959 in St. Albans, Vermont son of Ralph and Sally Marshall.
Loving husband of 29 years to Susan (Cotter) Marshall. Father of Eve Shepard (Silas and Sadie) and Allen Marshall and his wife Christine. Stepfather of Lisa Thacker (Sebastian) and Corey Thacker and his wife Elizabeth (Joshua and Avery)
Beloved son of Sally Marshall Longe and stepson of Chet Longe. Brother of Bonnie (Chris) Dobson and Ralph Marshall. Uncle of Matt, Amanda and Michael (Nicole) Dobson.
Also survived by his first wife, Elaine, mother of his children Eve and Allen.
Dan was predeceased by his father Ralph Marshall Sr. on March 1 1992.
Survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dan retired from the St. Albans Creamery. He was a hard worker and a loyal friend.
A special thank you to Bernie Gladden who was always available to help or give a much-needed hug.
At Dan’s request there will be no visitation or service.
In lieu of flowers donations in Dan’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.
Honored to be serving the family of Daniel Marshall is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
