Daniel Adam Martell

11/30/1959-8/22/2023
Born in Statesboro CT and made his home in St. Albans, VT. Died surrounded by loved ones. Parents were David A. Martell and Alice Smith Martell.
He started his military career after graduating from BFA St. Albans in 1977. He proudly served 21 years in the Army and VT National Guard. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, playing cards with friends and enjoying family gatherings. In his later years he enjoyed taking care of others and spending time with his family and friends. He was a proud veteran.
He leaves behind his wife Nancy, his beloved children Christopher Tanner, Daniel Martell Jr, (Julie), Crystal Lavoie (Tom), and Dylan Martell and his first wife Cynthia Brown. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Cole, Alyssa, Alex, Macaiden, Zachary, Mattus, Daniel III, Charlotte, Allie, Beau, Luke, Leland, Ian, Isaac, Christa, Paige, Breanna and great grandson Salem. His God children Vicky Lamotte, Michelle T. Wiss, Amberly Brown, Stephanie Cook and Jeremy Raymond. His siblings Dollard Marty Martell, Marie Hughes (Leroy), Shawn Martell, Betty Botala (Slim), Dwayne Martell, Darren Martell (Shirley), Dwight Martell (Mary) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with special friends in Florida Al, Jeff, Karen and Meghan.
He was predeceased by his parents, David and Alice Martell, his brother, David Martell, Star Tanner (mother of Christopher Tanner) nieces, Sarah Mahoney and Kristina O’Dell and several other loved ones.
Daniel’s family will receive family and friends on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a 1:00 PM service and military honors at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any veteran organization of your choice.
Honored to be serving the family of Daniel Martell is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
