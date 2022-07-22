Daniel A. Baillargeon

Swanton – Daniel Arthur Baillargeon, 74, a longtime area resident and U.S. Army War Veteran passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, with his family at his side.
Born on July 6th, 1948, in Burlington, he was one of seven to the late Armand and Julia B. Baillargeon.
On August 23rd, 1969, in the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Burlington, he married Wanda L. Morris, who survives him.
Dan was educated in Essex and then joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and received an honorable discharge in 1969. During his working career, he was in manufacturing for many years and then security until his illness forced him into retirement,
He was very active with the Boy Scouts of America, having served for 25 years with St. Joseph’s Pack # 615 and then a founding member of St. Albans Cub Pack #87. He was very active with the Foster Parent Program of Franklin County for 10 years, as well as an AA sponsor for many years.
He was an avid bowler, loved snowmobiling, playing cards, but his great enjoyment was being with his family on camping trips and known to them as the “Last Minute Adventurer.” He was very proud of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his grand doggers.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda, of 52 years; their children, Bonnie Allen (Matt) of East Montpelier, Jason Baillargeon (June) of Milton, and Brandy Welsh (Tom) of Tucson, Arizona, his precious grandchildren, Keisha Pollard (Adam Lloyd), Victoria Pollard (Conner Wright), Kohl Pollard, William Pollard, II, John- Christian Allen, Peyton Allen, Alexxander Allen, Stacy Bessette (Craig), Samantha Sears, James Turner, Kywrin Welsh (Macy Mickelson), and Kaiden Welsh as well as his great-grandchildren, Avery Lowry, Drew Bessette, Scarlett Sears and one that is due in January.
Dan is also survived by his sisters, Jeanne Wescott (Russell) of Essex Junction, Leona Nichols of St. Albans, Pauline O’Connor (Rod) of Essex and Janet Bean (David) of Williston. His in-laws, Richard Morris (Cathy) of Montana, Sharyn Pinard (Ron) of Williston, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by his brother, Armand Baillargeon and sister, Loretta Trepanier. Dan’s wishes to express sincere thanks to Sheree, Heather, and Deena from FCHHH for their care, compassion, and support.
Dan’s family will receive family and friends on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM with Reverend Father John G. Feltz officiating. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans. Military honors will be accorded following the service. Celebration of Life reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, it was Dan’s family’s wish that memorial donations be made to the Josh Pallotta Fund, Josh’s House 162 Hegeman Avenue, Colchester, Vermont, 05446.
Honored to be serving the Baillargeon family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
