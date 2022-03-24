Dana Alan Deyette, age 50, of St. Albans, VT, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Dana was born in Burlington, VT to Richard and Ellen Deyette on September 16, 1971. He attended school in Burlington, VT and Sacramento, CA. He married Diana Cisneros on June 12, 2004 in Swanton, VT. Dana worked as a payloader operator at Cyr Lumber in Milton, VT for 11 years and was a passionate New York Yankees and San Francisco 49ers fan, and an avid fisherman.
Dana is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ellen Deyette; his brother Richard Deyette, Jr.; and his infant sister, Frances Mary Deyette.
Dana is survived by his wife, Diana; brother, Glen and wife, Leisa Deyette; sister, Julie and husband, Wesley Larkin; brother, Steve Deyette; sister, Sheri and husband, Bruce Willette; brother, Dean and wife, Becky Deyette; nephew, Dylan Deyette; niece, Charlene and husband, Brian Benoit; niece, Stephanie and husband, Justin Miller; niece, Erica and husband, Matt Peno; and several great nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services and burial will be held later at the family’s discretion. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of Dana’s friends for their support and to the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, who provided compassionate services above and beyond expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.