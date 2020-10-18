HIGHGATE SPRINGS – Dana A. Duggento, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Saint Albans on April 27, 1955 to Jeannine (Maria Leduc) Fortin and the late Herbert Duggento.
Dana had a love of nature and photography and enjoyed exploring the United States for the next great photo opportunity. His artistic talent and his eye for wildlife helped him capture some unique scenes. Dana enjoyed bicycling, hiking and kayaking while capturing black and white and color photos of his favorite subjects, plants, wildlife and landscapes. He loved sharing his photos on Facebook, with family and friends and was proud to have had his work displayed at Champlain Wine and ROTA in Plattsburgh and at the Green Mountain Cultural Center in Waitsfield, Vt. Dana had a witty sense of humor and could make his audience laugh at his portrayal of a news event or everyday incident. His talent and humor will be missed. Dana also very much enjoyed his last job working for the State of Vermont as a caretaker.
He is survived by his children, Shannon Tatro and her husband Sean Tatro of Milton, Erica Duggento of Bolton, Lindsey Sullivan and her husband Ben of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Andrew Duggento and his wife Nina of St. Albans; and grandchildren, Dakota, Brooke, Emily, Dillon, Kyra, and Brayden; his mother, Jeannine Fortin of Highgate Springs; siblings, Diane Sawyer and her husband Tom of North Conway, NH, Gail Graham and her husband James of Mashpee, MA, Kim Duggento and his wife Kathy of Georgia; aunts, Theresa Coleman and her husband Fred of St. Albans, Lillian Bourgeois of Swanton; uncle Andrew Leduc of Oveido, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dana was predeceased by his father, Herbert Duggento in 1980; maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
The family will hold a memorial service to honor Dana in June of 2021.
For those who wish, contributions in Dana’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website at www.gossfs.com to share condolences, photos and favorite memories.
