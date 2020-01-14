ST. ALBANS — Dale Jean Reynolds a lifelong area resident passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Franklin County Rehab with her family at her side.
Born in St. Albans on May 5, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Herbert G. and Mary Millie (Reynolds) Martell. Dale was 67 years old.
On August 30, 1997, in Bristol, Conn., she married, Barry E. Reynolds, who predeceased her on November 21, 2018.
Dale was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, enjoyed Wii bowling, camping, was very proud of her teddy bear collection, and especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She was her son’s demolition derby team’s No.1 fan.
Survivors include her son, Edward White, Jr. and his companion, Lori Hokanson, of St. Albans and daughters that she raised, Jamie Cugno of Bristol, Conn. and Paige Nicholson of Conn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her step-children, Lisa Curti and husband, Joe, of Taunton, Mass., Sherri Kowaleski and husband, Steve, of Colchester, Barbara Johnson and husband, Kevin, of Virginia, Jason Reynolds and wife Leslie, of Virginia and Daniel Reynolds and wife, Patty, of Alaska.
Dale is also survived by her sister, Patricia Mora and her partner, Giles Jewett, of Rutland; godson and nephew, William Mora of Springhill, Fla.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald Reynolds of Boston, Mass., Stephen Reynolds and wife, Linda, of Cape Cod, Mass. and Sandra Cordeiro of Foxboro, Mass.; several nieces and nephews and two special friends, who are thought of as family, Jesse and Betsy Sizen of Georgia and close neighbor, Margie.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barry, Dale was predeceased by her brother, Herbert G. Martell; sister, Sharon Maciaszek and her husband, Stephen and brother-in-law, Joseph Mora.
Many thanks to family friend, Angie White, for the care and support for Dale and her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on her family Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Heald Chapel with Gary O’Gorman, Pastor of the First Congregational Church officiating. Interment will be later this spring in the family lot in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UVM Cancer Center, c/o UVM Medical Center Foundation, Courtyard at Given – 3N, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.
To send the Reynolds family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Dale’s online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.