ST. ALBANS – Dale Dana Fairchild, 92, formerly of Malone, N.Y., died November 1, 2019 at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans with his family at his side.
Born in Brandon, N.Y. September 7, 1927, he was the son of Vincent and Lulu Lawrence Fairchild.
Mr. Fairchild graduated from Franklin Academy in 1945 and also from Oswego State Teacher’s College. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-48 and 1950-52.
He was employed by Alcoa and Reynolds Aluminum Corp. as a welder and metal fabricator. He also taught at the St. Lawrence BOCES in Norwood. Following that, he was a field representative for the New York State Teacher’s Association. He was a member of the North Bangor Methodist Church.
Dale was a founding member of the Bangor Fire Department and a member of the Free and Accepted Masons for more than 50 years.
On August 17, 1949 he married the former Eunice Clark in Brandon. His wife of 70 years survives, as well as two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Nancy Fairchild of Sarasota, Fla., Kenneth and Jean Fairchild of St.Albans, Vermont; Two daughters and a son-in-law Linda Fairchild of St. Albans, Vermont, Carol and Joseph Lamica of Kanub, Utah; a brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Shirley Fairchild; Six grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Jack and Jay Fairchild and sisters Anne Ennett and Jean Fletcher.
Friends and family may call Wednesday from 10 a.m. at the Spaulding Funeral Home, Malone, New York until time for services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Fairchild officiating. Private interment will immediately follow services in North Bangor Cemetery. Reception will be held at 1 p.m. at North Bangor Fire Department.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Bangor Fire Department.
Arrangements are through the Spaulding Funeral Home of Malone.