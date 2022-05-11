Dale Bellows

Dale Brewster Bellows, 71, passed away in Fairfax on May 8, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cambridge on October 20, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Bette (Brewster) Bellows.
Dale worked the family farm in Fairfax for his entire career. He was a maple syrup producer and avid hunter. He was once featured by Ben & Jerry’s for his small farm contribution to the dairy community and was an avid supporter of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery.
Dale took pride in his local community. In addition to his service to the United Church of Fairfax, he also was a member of the Fairfax Select Board, a Justice of the Peace, a longtime member of the Bellows Free Academy Board of Trustees and a member of the Fairfax Cemetery Commission.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Lauri Bellows Fisher, Esq., and her husband Dale, his son Nathan Bellows and wife Sherry; and two grandchildren, Carter and Hunter Bellows. His son is Car Chief for #18 Kyle Busch/Joe Gibbs Racing and Dale took pride in watching the NASCAR races on weekends with his long-time pal, Richard LeClair. Dale was able to see Nathan on television in his hospital room the Monday prior to his passing and made sure the nursing staff knew “that’s my son!”.
Dale is also survived by his brother James Bellows and wife Leslie, his sister Patti Bellows Smith and husband Mike, brother-in-law Jim Ellsworth, his aunt Louise Counos, uncle Robert Bellows, several nieces and many cousins.
He is further survived by his loving life partner and caregiver Karen Hebert, her sons Dave (Naomi) Charbonneau, Nate (Kari) Charbonneau, Mike (Max) Hebert, her grandchildren Lyla, Levi and Colton as well as her siblings Lynn, Karen, Todd and Barbara and Karen’s sweet Labrador, Bentley.
Dale was predeceased by his sister, Cheryl Ellsworth.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday May 13, 2022 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at United Church of Fairfax with Reverend Catherine Authaud officiating. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Dale’s memory may be made to your local Meals on Wheels or Franklin County Home Health. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.