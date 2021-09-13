Fairfax – Daisy Mae Field, a longtime area resident, passed away Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at the McClure-Miller Respite House with her family at her side.
Born in Burlington on September 15th, 1944 she was the daughter of the late Guy and Mildred (Shattuck) Tracy. Daisy was 76 years old.
On August 16th, 1963, in North Ferrisburgh, she married James A. Field, who predeceased her on October 30th, 2020.
Daisy graduated from the Hinesburg High School and went onto work in medical records and several retail stores. Jim and Daisy moved to Fairfax in 1966 and she became associated with the kitchen staff for many years at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax. She was longtime member of the Fairfax Fire Department Auxiliary, enjoyed gardening, but especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren.
Daisy is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Field Twarog and husband, John, of Louisiana and son, James A. Field, II and wife, Julianne of Pennsylvania. She was a proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Connor and Danielle Field and Evan and Cam Twarog.
She is also survived by her sister, Lou Cindy Tracy of Vergennes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Helen and Dick Sheldon, Lois O’Brien and Kathy Stewart, Stanley Field and wife, Linda and several nieces and nephews, as well as a very special girl, Carolyn Stewart Stames, who she watched grow up.
Daisy’s family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at the North Ferrisburgh Cemetery, Old Hollow Road, Ferrisburgh.
It is her family’s wish that memorials be made to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or the Fairfax Fire Department, c/o James A. Field Fire Station, 15 Goodall Street, Fairfax, Vermont 05454.
Honored to be serving the Field family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
